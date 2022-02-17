OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Gary Winchester is being called out for his kindness on Lake Winnebago after he helped another man who was having a medical emergency.

Winchester spoke exclusively with Local 5’s Eric Richards and says Tuesday was an average day on the ice, and as he was driving around he saw Nate Laflex frantically waving his arms. “I couldn’t exactly tell what he was doing because he was between his portable shack and his truck.,” explained Winchester.

When he got to their shack, he could see Laflex struggling to get his 73-year old father into an SUV. “It was hard to grab a hold of him, he was having a hard time controlling himself,” said Winchester. After safely getting him into the vehicle, Winchester offered to stay with their shack while they were at the Hospital.

Three hours later, Laflex was surprised to see Winchester still there. In a Facebook post to the ‘Fishing The Bago System’ group page, Laflex says, “I headed back out to the ice to retrieve my gear, there was the gentleman hours later sitting in my shack fishing and watching over all of my gear,” he wrote.

Keeping the gear company for a few hours wasn’t a waste of time for Winchester, who before that time wasn’t catching anything. “I started fishing and caught a few fish and then he said his dad was doing great and I said I’m doing great too,” said Winchester.

The exact cause of the medical emergency remains unknown, but it is believed to be related to a low blood sugar issue. Laflex’s father will be checked out over the next few days as the post on Facebook continues to be shared and commented on.