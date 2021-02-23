Over 3,000 blankets collected during ‘Blanketing Brown County’ drive

Angela Klumb (left) and Kelly Schrickle of the Giving Tree in Howard, a pantry which supports students and their families in the Howard Suamico School District, display blankets provided to them as a result of the Blanketing Brown County Blanket Drive sponsored by Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council Community Services Committee. More than 40 area programs received blankets as a result of the drive.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the help of Brown County Residents, more than 3,100 blankets were received during the tenth annual Blanketing Brown County blanket drive.

The blanket drive was held during January, and was first held back in 2012.

“Once again the people of Brown County have come through to help our fellow residents who are struggling to get on the path to stability,” says Dan Wadle, Brown County United Way community services liaison, and drive organizer.

The Brown County United Way says blankets collected this year were distributed to more than 40 Brown County non-profit programs that serve low-income and homeless men, women and children.

The Blanketing Brown County drive has collected over 22,000 blankets since its inception in 2012.