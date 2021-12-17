GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers Tonyan, mom volunteer at Paul’s Pantry stocking shelves with Campbell’s Chunky Soup

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – A beloved tight end with the Green Bay Packers and his mom was out in the community Thursday, all for a good cause.

Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, his mom Tammy and Campell’s Soup helped Paul’s Pantry out for the afternoon, stocking shelves with donated Campbell’s Chunky soup.

Tonyan said the opportunity to help the community and those in need gives him a chance to reflect on his upbringing and makes him especially grateful for his mom, “I was always grateful growing up to have meals whenever I wanted, especially from her. Warm meals all the time. So to be able to give back and be a part of something to give back to those families in need and those hungry families always feels good.”

Meijer Foods also presented a check for $5,000 to the pantry.

