Paul’s Pantry in desperate need of volunteers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – We’ve been sharing the amazing stories of people going above and beyond in our communities. One local organization that helps so many is Paul’s Pantry. But now they are in desperate need of something, especially during COVID-19, and now they need help from us.

“I love to make people feel better and if any way I can make their day better, that’s what I try to do,” said Sharon Letourneau. She’s been a volunteer at Paul’s Pantry for the last year after retiring.

She was looking for something to do while also giving back.

“This is the easiest way I found to do it,” she told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “It suits my lifestyle perfectly.”

Volunteers are part of the backbone to help keep the pantry running.

“We are serving about 3,000 households right now with their weekly groceries,” said Executive Director Craig Robbins.

But the pandemic is taking its toll. “It’s over 18,000 volunteer hours over the last two years that we’re short right now,” Robbins said.

And that’s where you can come in. “It’s all 100 percent community. We’re putting out the call for volunteers,” added Robbins.

For volunteers like Letourneau she wears many hats. “I’m stocking shelves, I’m going through sandwiches, I’m helping people go through if they’re new (to the pantry).”

Helping feed your soul while helping others.

“I feel great helping. That’s what I wanted to do when I retired was to help people,” she said.

Something Robbins understands all about.

“You really make a difference in people’s lives. Just a friendly smile or a simple ‘hello’ can really change how someone is feeling,” said Robbins.

Filling those carts up with food — and a little TLC.

If you’d like to learn more about volunteering, or more about Paul’s Pantry, visit its website.