Paws Parade of Hope hosts month-long fundraising event

(WFRV) – A popular event in Northeast Wisconsin isn’t letting COVID-19 stop their celebrations and fundraising efforts.

The 15th Annual Paws Parade of Hope Cancer Fundraiser will be virtual this year due to the pandemic but there will be a month worth of fun events for you and your furry friend. The online event will start on September 6 and go to the 27 and will feature pet costumes and tricks contest.

Starting on Monday, September 6, people can submit their pet costume photos and trick videos on the Paws Parade of Hope Facebook page where you can vote on your favorites. Voting runs through Thursday, September 26.

Paws Parade of Hope

Paws Parade of Hope

One winner from each category will receive gift cards from Walmart, Target and Amazon. There will also be an online auction, wine pull and grab bags throughout the month, which you can register for here.

Paws Parade of Hope Fund helps local individuals and their families facing medical crises, like battling cancer.