Planet Perk Coffee Houses provides ways to help others in need

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A coffee shop in Oshkosh has an open-door policy when it comes to those without a home, providing help and a place to escape the chilly winter weather.

Ken Osmond

“There’s a lot of people in trouble. Even if they’re not homeless, there are people who just don’t have money to buy things so making sure they have a hot meal or a hot drink is really important especially during this time period,” said Ken Osmond, the owner of Planet Perk Coffee Houses. “When we have severe cold days like today, just providing them with a place to sit is a big help to them.”

Planet Perk has two special ways people can help out others who have fallen on hard times.

“We’ve been doing the Pay-It-Forward board for people in need for about twelve years,” explained Osmond. “And we started doing the bags during the height of COVID in 2020. Just because there was no place for the homeless to go. The libraries were closed, the homeless shelter was shut down because of outbreaks – so we felt it necessary to provide people a warm place to stay, provide them some supplies, and give them something hot to eat.”

What is the Pay-It-Forward board?

According to Planet Perks website, anyone can buy an item from their menu and they will write it down on a sticky note and post it to their designated board. That way if a person is having a bad day or is down on their luck, there is something there to give them a smile.

The board itself had two areas – a personal side and an anonymous side.

The note can be placed on the personal side when you want the item to go to a specific person. On the other hand, you can show kindness to a stranger by placing one on the anonymous side.

Helpul hygiene backpacks

“So in the restrooms, we provide synch sacks, you know, the backpacks that are just drawstrings. We put socks, underwear, t-shirts, things that can feel fresh – feel like they have something. Sometimes blankets, sometimes thermal underwear, put snacks in there, hand warmers, hats, and gloves. Things that can just make their day a little easier,” said Osmond.

“So we put that in the men’s room and the women’s room. In the women’s room, we provide other things like diapers and feminine products. There’s usually hygiene kits in each one of the bags, too,” added Osmond. “And so they’re just in there under the baby changing stations so people when they’re in the restroom can just grab it discretely.”

There’s no judgment, Osmond assures. You don’t have to ask anyone or even be seen grabbing one out of a bin.

How you can help

“Our Pay-It-Forward board will empty in two to three days,” said Osmond. “The bags that we have in the restrooms we go through about five a day.”

“People can just go out and buy a synch sack at Walmart and just start filling it with those items – anything that will help people,” explained Osmond. “Socks, underwear, t-shirts, hand warmers, knitted hat, mittens, anything that can make someone just a little bit warmer during the day. Even rain ponchos can be helpful.”

