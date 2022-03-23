GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Mavis Mier, 88, has been a fixture at Paul’s Pantry for 38 years.

You can often find her smiling face in the produce aisle.

“I just like everything to look nice,” she tells Local 5 News.

She says it doesn’t seem like she’s been volunteering for nearly four decades.

“It’s been wonderful I’ve enjoyed every minute of it.”

Paul’s Pantry distributes 12,000 pounds of food five days a week.

Four of those days you’ll find Mavis here with a keen eye for organization and always a positive attitude.

“Mavis is the most gentle, kind person you ever met,” says Craig Robbins, Executive Director Paul’s Pantry. “If we could have a hundred Mavis’ we’d be set.”

Mavis was here since the beginning when Leo Frigo started it all. You see she was waiting at the pantry to pick up food for her family.

“I had five children at home, my husband had gotten burned and Leo came out and asked for help and I’ve been here ever since.”

Mavis says the founder of the pantry always liked that she would go from one job instantly to the next and not wait to be told what to do.

She used to volunteer alongside her husband.

Even after his death years ago she never thought about stopping.

It’s the kind of commitment that has garnered the praise of fellow volunteers and notable supporters like Packers Running Back Aaron Jones.

When asked when she would kick back and enjoy her later years, her answer was clear.

“When I die,” said Mavis with a hearty laugh. “You’ve got to keep busy. That’s what I told the insurance guy too. When I die. That’s when I’m done.”

But Mavis is far from done. She recently celebrated her 88th birthday.

She says her volunteer work keeps her fit.

Oh, and she also dances every day.

You might not think food insecurity in our community is something where you can find any kind of upside.

But when you see Mavis’ approach, you’ll understand why she’s “Positively Wisconsin.”