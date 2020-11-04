FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Project Gratitude seeks to bring awareness about the power of kindness

APPLETON, Wisc., (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce is giving folks a chance to win a gift card from a local business for practicing Coronavirus safety guidelines.

The program is called “Project Gratitude” and anyone in the Fox Cities area who is found to be wearing a mask and social distancing could win.

You’ll know you’re a winner because two chamber members with official name tags will present the prize to you.

“While this year has been incredibly challenging for all of us in the Fox Cities region, we want to share our gratitude to those in the community who are doing the right thing to follow the guidelines and limit the spread of the virus,” said chamber president Becky Bartoszek in a press release.

The chamber will have updates on the program on its social media, including its Facebook page @foxcitieschamber.

