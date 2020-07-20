GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pulaski finds a way to polka despite COVID-19 pandemic

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – People in Pulaski found a way to polka despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The community held a Pulaski Polka Parade over the weekend after the annual four-day Polka Days music festival was canceled.

“It’s a tradition in Pulaski, I mean, Polka Days is a huge deal,” Nicole Cornette tells WFRV Local 5. “They wanted to try to still do something since we can’t have the event, which is nice to bring the community together.”

There was no candy thrown out during the parade, but polka bands were on hand to perform.

Fire engines, tractors, and old cars also entertained the socially-distanced spectators.

