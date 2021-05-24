Pure perfection: Two Green Bay area students earn perfect ACT scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two students in the Green Bay Area Public School District earned a perfect score on the ACT.

The two students were:

Preble High School junior Samantha Hoefs

East High School junior Peter Kiernan

Both students achieved the perfect score of 36 on ACT.

Hoefs has been involved in multiple activites and groups including:

Forensics

Show choir

Math team

Academic decathlon

Psych club

The musical cast

DECA

ELA academic team

Math academic team

Pit orchestra

Volleyball

After high school Hoefs plans to attend college and major in history with a possible minor in Chinese and eventually attend law school.

Kiernan has also been involved in numerous activies and groups including:

Student council

National Honor Society

The Rhapsody in Red show choir

Academic decathlon

The musical and play

Runs the Green Bay Shoe Closet

The Green Bay Shoe Closet helps provides shoes for cross country and track runners at East and West High Schools who need the appropriate running gear. Following graduation Kiernan plans to attend college to study math and business.