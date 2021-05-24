GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Pure perfection: Two Green Bay area students earn perfect ACT scores

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two students in the Green Bay Area Public School District earned a perfect score on the ACT.

The two students were:

  • Preble High School junior Samantha Hoefs
  • East High School junior Peter Kiernan

Both students achieved the perfect score of 36 on ACT.

Hoefs has been involved in multiple activites and groups including:

  • Forensics
  • Show choir
  • Math team
  • Academic decathlon
  • Psych club
  • The musical cast
  • DECA
  • ELA academic team
  • Math academic team
  • Pit orchestra
  • Volleyball

After high school Hoefs plans to attend college and major in history with a possible minor in Chinese and eventually attend law school.

Kiernan has also been involved in numerous activies and groups including:

  • Student council
  • National Honor Society
  • The Rhapsody in Red show choir
  • Academic decathlon
  • The musical and play
  • Runs the Green Bay Shoe Closet

The Green Bay Shoe Closet helps provides shoes for cross country and track runners at East and West High Schools who need the appropriate running gear. Following graduation Kiernan plans to attend college to study math and business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36

WIAA Spring Football Season

West De Pere vs Menasha Soccer

Bay Port lacrosse leads return to play

Titans hope to keep postseason run going in NCAA Tournament

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More