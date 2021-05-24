Pure perfection: Two Green Bay area students earn perfect ACT scores

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two students in the Green Bay Area Public School District earned a perfect score on the ACT.
The two students were:
- Preble High School junior Samantha Hoefs
- East High School junior Peter Kiernan
Both students achieved the perfect score of 36 on ACT.
Hoefs has been involved in multiple activites and groups including:
- Forensics
- Show choir
- Math team
- Academic decathlon
- Psych club
- The musical cast
- DECA
- ELA academic team
- Math academic team
- Pit orchestra
- Volleyball
After high school Hoefs plans to attend college and major in history with a possible minor in Chinese and eventually attend law school.
Kiernan has also been involved in numerous activies and groups including:
- Student council
- National Honor Society
- The Rhapsody in Red show choir
- Academic decathlon
- The musical and play
- Runs the Green Bay Shoe Closet
The Green Bay Shoe Closet helps provides shoes for cross country and track runners at East and West High Schools who need the appropriate running gear. Following graduation Kiernan plans to attend college to study math and business.