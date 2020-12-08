NEENAH, Wisc., (WFRV) – December 7th is locally known as Random Act of Kindness Day in memory of the young 11 year-old who was fatally shot with her father and another man on the Trestle Trail back in 2015.

Today is the birthday of Olivia Stoffell who was killed with her father Jonathan and Adam Bentdahl, 31, in a random attack by a man distraught over a failed romantic relationship.

Oliva would have been 17.

Those who knew her says the best way to remember her is to be like her and that means to be kind to all you encounter.

So, if somebody does something nice that you didn’t expect, Olivia is probably the reason.

You still have time to take action. It doesn’t have to be big. It just has to be something kind.