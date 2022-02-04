WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Read Me: New London school gets book vending machine

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parkview Elementary School Book Vending Machine

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – You won’t find any food in this local school’s vending machine, but you can find some books.

In January, Parkview Elementary School in New London received a one-of-a-kind gift- a book vending machine.

The purchase of the book vending machine was made possible due to Herb Kohl award money that Gloria Peterson, a teacher for the New London School District, received in 2021.

The new book vending machine will be accessible to all students.

Photo courtesy of School District of New London

Students will be able to ‘purchase’ books from the vending machine by following Parkview expectations which will earn them tokens that can be used to choose a book.

The School District of New London noted that all students, staff, and faculty are very excited about the new book vending machine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Freedom grabs statement win, Xavier continues surge

Green Bay women knock off Youngstown State in double overtime

Timber Rattlers: MiLB provides housing

No. 5 UW-Oshkosh turns away No. 2 Platteville again

HSSPX: Hortonville GBB beats Neenah, ANorth BB upsets AEast

Notre Dame GBB on huge win streak and hungry for state title repeat

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More