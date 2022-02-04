Read Me: New London school gets book vending machine

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – You won’t find any food in this local school’s vending machine, but you can find some books.

In January, Parkview Elementary School in New London received a one-of-a-kind gift- a book vending machine.

The purchase of the book vending machine was made possible due to Herb Kohl award money that Gloria Peterson, a teacher for the New London School District, received in 2021.

The new book vending machine will be accessible to all students.

Photo courtesy of School District of New London

Students will be able to ‘purchase’ books from the vending machine by following Parkview expectations which will earn them tokens that can be used to choose a book.

The School District of New London noted that all students, staff, and faculty are very excited about the new book vending machine.