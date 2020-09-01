Red carpet rolled out for Hospice patient with wish to go to the movies

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Monday afternoon a white limousine rolled up to the AMC CLASSIC Manitowoc 10, carrying 29-year-old Danny Kochan and his family.

“His last wish was to see a movie one last time in the theater,” Charmaine Conrad, director of Communications for Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice said of Danny.

Danny lives with A-T, a rare genetic disease that causes progressive loss of muscle control.

“He has actually outlived the life expectancy,” Conrad said, explaining that people diagnosed with A-T usually live to their early 20’s.

Danny is now in hospice care, but Monday, he made an excursion to the movies.

“It was a big surprise,” Danny said

He didn’t come alone: “My dad, my mom, my two sisters, and where’d Luke go?” Danny told Local 5.

“This is something that they will be able to take with them and a great memory of their time with Danny,” Conrad said.

Time with Danny, enjoying his favorite pastime: comic book characters.

“Danny is a huge mega fan of DC Comics, Marvel Comics, he’s been to COMICON, his mom has made him custom costumes,” Conrad said.

They’ve rolled out the red carpet because this is Danny’s day.

“Thank you all for doing this and showing up here for just me,” he said.

Danny was also treated to his favorite movie theater snack: pretzel bites.

He said he had no idea that his trip to the movies was going to be a red carpet event.