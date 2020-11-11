GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – That familiar bell is a reminder that even in the worst of times, we see the best in our community.

The Red Kettle Campaign underway for Salvation Army of the Greater Green Bay area.

On Tuesday, they hosted a kick off at the Festival Foods where they declared their $1.3 million goal.

They’re making sure volunteers keep their distance. You can use your phone to give onsite or go online with virtual red kettles since so many are concerned about social distancing and want to limit contact.

“We have kettle pay,” explained coordinator Matthew O’Neil. “Which is just scanning the QR code or tapping it, if you have Google or Apple pay.”

This is the biggest fundraiser of the year and supports programs that last throughout the year to provide for basic and spiritual needs of local families.

“For use to be able to offer a piece of hope,” continued O’Neil, “a piece of assurance that someone will maybe even get some Christmas presents, or a coat or things like that.”