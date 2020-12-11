GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Schneider donates huge refrigerated trailer truck to Feeding America food bank

GREEN BAY, Wisc., (WFRV) – While food and money for food are obvious donations for a food bank.

One local company had the vision to think what will keep that food fresh?

On Thursday, Schneider Transportation and Logistics Services rolled a huge trailer truck into the lot of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

The 53-foot refrigerated trailer hold 80,000 lbs. of food and will be used to transport fresh produce and other perishables to meal pickup locations and food pantries around northeast Wisconsin.

Because of this donation, Feeding America can expand its volunteer driving program and implement a new program using student CDL truck drivers from Fox Valley Technical College.

“We’re able to use volunteer drivers and a partnership with Fox Valley Technical College that will allow us to use their students that are in training,” explained Feeding America Executive Director Patti Habeck. “They can use our vehicle and they can help us out with deliveries as they are gaining their skills needed to be able to get their degree for driving.”

Schneider also installed a lift unit on the truck so that it’s easier to move the food pallets.

Originally, Feeding America had only asked for some money to buy a used truck when Schneider decided to donate a brand new one!

