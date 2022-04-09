GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Do a good turn daily. It’s the Boy Scout Motto.

On Saturday the Bay Lakes Council which represents the Boy Scouts in Eastern Wisconsin and the Western Upper Peninsula lived that motto by culminating their 34th annual Scouting For Food Drive with collections around the state.

Scouts around the state collected food and then dropped them off at dropoff sites. One of the drop-off locations was at Lambeau Field on Saturday.



“One good thing that scouts do is do a good turn daily so it’s just a good thing and it’s fun to be out here with a bunch of people,” said Miles Wiegand who is a Boy Scout in Green Bay.

Paul’s Pantry is one of about a dozen local food pantries that benefit from the food drive. Pantry officials divvy up the food proportionally based on which pantries get the most traffic throughout the year. Schreiber Foods sponsored the event.



“What’s collected out here today will help people get through the summer’s months when people have vacations planned and graduations and aren’t thinking about donating food,” said Craig Robbins who is the executive director of Paul’s Pantry.

“There’s people in our neighborhoods and communities that can’t afford food and it’s nice to be able to give them the food that they need,” said Wiegand.

Robbins with Paul’s Pantry tells us that right now they don’t have an exact number for how much food was donated, over the coming weeks they count up and weigh all the food and come up with a number that way.