GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin officers banded together and fulfilled a birthday request from a little Texas girl who is currently fighting for her life.

Since she was born, 7-year-old Sarah Simons has had an uphill battle plagued with serious health issues and more hospital visits than most people will ever have in their lifetime.

It is believed these health issues stem from a condition Sarah struggles with known as adrenal insufficiency. This is an uncommon and life-threatening condition that causes a person’s body to not produce enough of certain hormones.

In Sarah’s case, her body cannot produce enough of the hormone cortisol, which is essential for helping the human body adapt to illness and stress.

Because of this, throughout her life, Sarah has fallen ill to various ailments including Lyme Disease and COVID-19. As one would imagine, these sicknesses proved to have grave impacts on her health.

Aimee Simons, Sarah’s mother, shared with Local 5 that after Sarah contracted COVID-19 she spent 12 days in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. And things were only made worse after Sarah developed kidney damage due to the ‘shock’ of the event. In the end, Sarah was able to recover from COVID-19 and go home.

However, now it seems that Sarah’s health has once again begun to decline.

“We noticed [Sarah’s health] was starting to decline. Her monthly labs in the infusion center showed some major red flags. She was diagnosed with Autoimmune Vasculitis and is back under the care of her oncologist for a new workup. She currently is very sick. She has lost weight and has patches of collapse in her lungs,” explained Simons.

As Sarah’s life continues to be riddled with hardship and uncertainty, it doesn’t stop her from dreaming of a future. Her future.

Coming from a family with a long line of law enforcement officers, Simons claimed Sarah has dreamed about becoming a police officer since she could talk.

“Her dad is a 19-year veteran in law enforcement. Both her grandfathers were also officers. When most kids’ dreams for the future change, Sarah’s has never waivered. She wants to be a cop to help people and keep them safe from ‘bad guys,'” shared Simmons.

And it seems Sarah’s dream has already come true. On Saturday, Sarah was sworn in as an Honorary Officer by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, the Victoria Police Department, the Texas Ranger’s, Freeport Police Department, and Richwood Police Department.

Sarah Simons gets sworn in as Honorary Officer

And these Texas police departments aren’t the only ones making her wishes come true. Sarah will be celebrating her eighth birthday on March 12. For her birthday, Sarah reportedly requested 100 police patches for her collection.

“Patches to her are more than just a collection, they are power. She thinks she’s Supergirl, and she is a strong fighter,” shared Simons.

Wanting to fulfill her daughter’s request, Simons put out a Facebook ask not realizing what was about to unfold.

“Sarah has received patches from all over the world. From the US to the UK, Iceland, The Netherlands, the Yukon, and Hong Kong. They come from individual agencies, or collectors sending mini collections with upwards of a hundred different patches,” said Simons.

So far, Sarah has more than 1,600 patches from over 300 law enforcement agencies, including several agencies in Wisconsin.

This past week the Brown County Sheriff’s Office announced that they, along with other local departments, were among those that donated patches and merchandise to Sarah’s cause.

“It’s a really cool thing. It’s nice to be able to uplift spirits and help when she’s [Sarah is] going through such a difficult time,” said Deputy Nick Nerat from Brown County Sheriff’s Department.

And Sarah was more than grateful to our local officers for their contribution.

“She [Sarah] wants to thank all the agencies in Wisconsin who pitched in to gift patches, coins and made this birthday incredibly special. She will never forget your kindness,” shared Simons.

Sarah Simons with patches and merchandise from NE Wisconsin law enforcement agencies

And this kindness couldn’t have come at a better time. Simons sadly shared that Sarah is currently very ill and every bit of support will help her become a bit stronger.

This time though she tired. She’s seriously ill, the fight while she was still courageous, you can tell was losing the strength to the battle. The support from the law enforcement community has given her a little bit of her sparkle back. It’s seeing them fight for her, so she can draw strength from their encouragement. There have been so many incredible letters with powerful messages of hope and love. At a time when she desperately needed encouragement, cops from all over gave her the spark to keep fighting and showed her they had her back; she isn’t fighting alone.” Aimee Simons

You can follow Sarah’s journey to healing by visiting the Supergirl Sarah’s Fight Facebook page.