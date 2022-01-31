Sleep in Heavenly Peace receives $25k grant to build, deliver beds

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A local organization was granted some much-needed money to help build and deliver beds for kids in need.

The De Pere chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was given $25,000 that will help build 100 beds for kids in the community. They have a goal of building and delivering up to 500 beds this year. Along with the beds, the group delivers mattresses, linens, pillows, and comforters.

“Think of all the kids that will be reached, all the dreams that will be saved, the confidence that will be restored, the worry and stress that will be relieved. That’s what happens when a child receives a bed. That’s why we do this – for them,” said Luke Mickelson, Sleep In Heavenly Peace Founder.

Last year they delivered more than 300 beds. The grant was from the William Harrison Family Fund of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation.

There are several Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapters here in Northeast Wisconsin, to find your local chapter and how you can help, visit their website.

