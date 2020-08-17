Small Group Award Winner – Student Evaluators, Literacy Green Bay

Our small group award recipients help more individuals in our community gain self-sufficiency. Low literacy, limited English proficiency and lack of education credentials affect employment

opportunities and earnings for families and individuals and this in turn affects the economic outlook on our local economy. The population who strives to learn English or want to earn their high school diploma equivalency turn to Literacy Green Bay for help.

Literacy Green Bay helps to stop the cycle of societal issues with volunteers like Student Evaluators. The Student Evaluators at Literacy Green Bay are the first step to lifelong learning and an improved outlook on life and becomes a ripple effect that benefits the entire community. Improved literacy skills foster a parent’s self-confidence to participate more fully in their children’s education and within their community.

The mission of Literacy Green Bay is achieved through the work of generous volunteer tutors, but in order to provide the tutors with appropriate teaching materials and sufficient background on the students, adult learners need to be tested, interviewed and evaluated by trained volunteer Student Evaluators through new learner assessments and re-assessments after every 50 hours of instructions. The average evaluation takes approximately three hours through standardized testing, interviews, determining curriculum and summarizing the information collected in a professionally written student profile report.

This service is essential to helping students to get started on their road to learning with the appropriate curriculum to receive support through ELL classes, the adult tutoring program, the College & Career Readiness Class, or the Children First Family Literacy Program. Student Evaluators need to be self-directed, responsible, patient and reassuring yet firm in adhering to testing requirements. They also need to “think on their feet” as learners often have unique circumstances. Literacy Green Bay’s seven student evaluators embody all of the necessary qualities and ensure that the testing is provided timely and consistently while also making the student feel comfortable and welcomed. Their work has resulted in helping many individuals get started on their path to improving their English skills, earning their GED’s, studying for citizenship, achieving their personal goals and obtaining self-sufficient jobs.

Thank you for your dedication and commitment to the Greater Green Bay community Meherrnaz, Kathy, Colleen, Terry, Melody, Susan and Lee!