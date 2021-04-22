FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Special delivery: UPS driver helps elderly woman cross busy Oshkosh intersection

Photo courtesy of Mary Zillges’ Facebook

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After pulling his truck over, a UPS driver lent a helping hand to an elderly woman trying to cross a busy intersection.

The UPS driver, Dedrick ‘Dee’ Galloway was seen helping the woman cross the intersection of Witzel Avenue and Lake Point Drive in Oshkosh. Mary Zillges captured the act on camera and thought it was something wonderful.

The woman used her walker to step off the curb multiple times but was hesitant to cross the busy intersection. That is when Galloway stepped in the help out.

“I just thought it was something wonderful. You don’t see a lot of kind things these days…It actually made me feel very good. It made my day to watch him do that,” says Zillges.

Zillges posted the images on her Facebook and currently has close to 3,000 shares. One thing Zillges was not aware of was this was not Galloway’s only good deed he has done.

“I didn’t realize that people knew him and that this wasn’t the only good deed he’s done. It wasn’t a clear picture [of him], but everyone knew who it was,” says Zillges.

  • Photo courtesy of Mary Zillges’ Facebook
  • Photo courtesy of Mary Zillges’ Facebook

According to UPS, Galloway is also known for distributing face masks, that he and his daughters made, to coworkers and community residents.

