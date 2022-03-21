NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Local high school students in North Fond du Lac are finding out anybody can make a difference in their community.

They are raising money to purchase items to donate to the Salvation Army to help those with housing insecurity. The Salvation Army in Fond du Lac usually has 40 beds set up in its gymnasium to provide a warm, safe place for people to stay during the winter months.

This year they found that they had to provide overflow beds because the need was so great.

“This is a record-breaking year in terms of the amount of need we’re seeing and now we’re looking at inflation,” said Connie Millard, who is the Community and Resource Development Director for the Salvation Army in Fond du Lac.

Several students at Horace Mann High School are turning a school project into an opportunity to help out the Salvation Army. After deciding to do the project, the three students got to take a tour of the Salvation Army Fond du Lac building which they said made a big impression on them.

“It was really heartbreaking the way you would see the bed and they have kids, they have like a kids’ room,” said Laura Ayala, who is one of the students doing the project.

Kurt Wismer is a marketing and business teacher at Horace Mann High School. He teaches a class called INCubatorEdu which focuses on business, entrepreneurship, and marketing. For a year-long project, he challenged his students to come up with their own business idea. A major requirement for the project is it has to be something the students are passionate about.

Ayala and her sophomore classmates Lily Heidl and Chloe Burgert created a non-profit organization called ‘Hope on the Block.’ They sell t-shirts and then use the money they raise to purchase items like mittens, toothpaste, and shampoo that they then donate to the Salvation Army.

Wismer said that the majority of businesses that students create in his class are for profits so he’s always impressed when students choose to create non-profit organizations.

At the end of the year, the students have a chance to pitch their business idea to a group of community leaders and can win money for their business.

“If you feel like something needs to be changed or needs help don’t be afraid to make that move,” said Burgert.

The girl’s project comes at a critical time for the Salvation Army. Their winter warming shelter closes on April 1 and Salvation Army officials said the items the girls are donating will help their clients make it through the summer months.

“It makes me feel good like I’m helping out others,” said Heidl.

For more information about the Fond du Lac Salvation Army, click here. To donate to the girl’s ‘Hope on the Block’ fundraiser, click here.