ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – When you turn 90 years old, you probably expect only a few people to show up to your birthday party, but that was just the opposite for Jerry Menne.

700 students and more than 90 staff members got together at Valley View Elementary School in Ashwaubenon on Wednesday to celebrate Menne.

Officials say he’s been volunteering for the school for many years, and he’s still actively recruiting others.

Menne told Local 5 News that he’s happy to volunteer at the school because, in the end, he gets more out of it than he actually gives.

But there is a reason that he chose Valley View Elementary School in particular, and it’s not because it’s where his kids went to school.

“They’ve always had great teachers here and the school superintendent as well,” said Menne. “It’s just a marvelous time to be where I am right now.”

Menne says if there’s anything the children take away from his time with them, it’s the importance of reading.