Take a swing: ‘Golfing for Hope’ raises funds for local non-profits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Some local businesses are taking part in a creative event that helps raise money for area non-profits.

According to Golfing for Hope’s website, a mini-golf outing is taking place for three days through House of Hope Green Bay, Inc.

Running from Thursday, Aug. 19 to Saturday, the 21 – participating non-profits were tasked with building miniature golf courses in their parking lots. The only requirement was bringing the creativity!

“We’ve asked local businesses and non-profits to build miniature golf holes in their parking lots – in their lobbies – things like that. And we have a map online for any registered golfers to look at and spend three days driving around, staying socially distanced, and enjoying some really fun inventive miniature golf,” says Beth Hudak, the Director of Community Engagement at House of Hope.

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist

Courtesy: Local 5 photojournalist



Organizers say the goal of the event is to get people out and support local non-profits.

“This is such a fun way to be socially distanced and still learn all about the awesome things happening in our area,” says Hudak.

Some of the non-profits taking part in the event are the Howe Community Resource Center, Literacy Green Bay, and House of Hope Green Bay, Inc.