GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – May 3 is National Teachers Appreciation Day, but one local school went above and beyond to make their teachers feel special.

Teachers and students at Saint John Paul II Classical School received an announcement around 11:15 a.m. during the school day to blindfold their teachers.

The staff was safely brought outside and placed into a classic corvette from the Green Bay Corvette Club. Once inside the corvette, teachers got to take the blindfold off to the surprise of being inside one of the well-known luxury cars.

Each teacher was personally driven to Hinterland Brewery where a room was set aside for them to eat lunch. Parent volunteers and other administrators remained at the school to supervise the students while the teachers were treated to a great lunch.

Students from Corvettes from Saint John Paul II Classical School help lead the blindfolded teachers outside to their surprise.

A teacher from Saint John Paul II Classical School is helped into a corvette, where he will then be lead to Hinterland Brewery for an extended lunch.

Corvettes from the Green Bay Corvette Club personally chauffeured the teachers at Saint John Paul II Classical School to Hinterland Brewery for an extended lunch.

“Sometimes it’s hard to fully tell how much you appreciate what someone does, especially as we conclude a really long year. It’s May, we’re ready for summer break, and we want to show them that we care, we love them, we appreciate all the work they do, inside and outside of school every day,” said Headmaster of Chesterton Academy, Patrick McKeown.

The extended lunch was a welcomed surprise by the teachers and students were excited to help participate in this event.

“The great success we see at this school is based on our teachers so we really wanted to show them the care and the love that we had for them,” said the Headmaster of Saint John Paul II Classical School.