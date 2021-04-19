The Community Blood Center launches ‘Thank a Donor’ program, connecting patients and donors

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The act of donating blood is routine for some, in and out, but The Community Blood Center in Appleton is furthering its mission to connect local patients to their blood donors.

The program Thank a Donor is giving patients of transfusions a chance to send a message of appreciation to those who donated blood, platelets or plasma. The program also allows patients to add a photo or video to the donor if they’d like but the identities of the patient and donor can be hidden as well.

The Community Blood Center launched this program together with a ThedaCare Clinic with plans to extend it to additional locations in hopes of having nearly 30 other local hospitals involved.

Kristine Belanger, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Community Blood Center says this about the program, “We are excited to provide these messages of appreciation to the donors so they can hear first-hand from the patient they are helping. It’s powerful just like blood donation.”