The Community Blood Center thanks healthcare heroes this November

The Community Blood Center is offering donors a way to thank those on the front lines of the pandemic with their health care heroes initiative. The center will honor these workers by gathering messages of thanks through the end of November to send to their partner hospitals.

Juliana Falk, Public Relations and Community Engagement Specialist at the Community Blood Center said, “throughout the month of November we are inviting our community members to donate blood in honor of these health care heroes and when they donate they’re given the opportunity to record a video message of thanks or they can take a picture, they can snap a quick selfie and share their message of thanks with that.”

The center relies on donations from across the community because they are the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to nearly 30 hospitals across Northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The Community Blood Center has locations locally in Appleton, Little Chute and Oshkosh.

They are requiring appointments to limit the number of people giving blood in the building at once. You can make one on the phone at (800) 280-4102 or online.

