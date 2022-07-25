ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after the Packers Shareholders Meeting let out of Lambeau Field, Green Bay fans started gathering at the District 2 Sports Bar across the street from the Ray Nitschke Practice Field.

It was the 10th Ultimate Packer Fan Connection fundraiser organized by “The” Ultimate Packer Fan, Wayne Sargent.

“I started the Ultimate Packer fan connection back in 2010 right after the Packers decided not to do Fan Fest anymore,” explained Sargent. “It was such a great opportunity for fans to meet other fans. So when that went away I decided it would be nice to do something else.”

The free event features raffles and Packers-themed items for auction.

Sargent says 100% of the money they make is going to Green Bay’s NEW Community Shelter which helps people get a firm footing and find permanent housing while offering temporary shelter and food.

Green Bay Packers fan Patti Benstrom came all the way in from Las Vegas to volunteer for the event.

“I think everybody should give back,” she told Local 5 News. “This is such a fun way to do it. We dress up. We meet people. It’s just wonderful to have them come in and join us for the fan celebration.”

Sargent has some great team connections. Hall of Famer Dave Robinson and Bart Starr’s one-time backup Don Horn stopped for photos and visited with the fans.

For an extra fee, they also signed autographs. Things wrapped up by 6 p.m. Monday night, but Sargent is well known and has more events planned.

You can check out his social media and website.