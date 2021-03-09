UWGB’s Rising Phoenix program expands to Two Rivers High School

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV ) – A college preparation program for high schoolers is expanding to a lakeshore community.

The University of Wisconsin – Green Bay’s Rising Phoenix Early College High School Program has grown at the Two Rivers School District and they will now offer students the chance to start earning college credits while in high school.

This is the third Rising Phoenix partnership in the Lakeshore and is modeled after the 25 student group in the Manitowoc Public School District that launched this program in the Fall of 2020.

Mishicot High School also launched their own Rising Phoenix this fall.

The overall program was created to help reduce college debt, close achievement gaps and provide advanced learning opportunities to students.

Currently, Two Rivers High School sophomores will have the chance to apply and then will be enrolled for their junior and senior year.