Victory Garden planted in Sturgeon Bay to benefit local food pantries

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — When the Safer at Home order was first enacted, many started up old fashioned hobbies like baking bread.

The gardeners at Crossroads at Big Creek are hoping to bring back another vintage pastime: Victory Gardens.

“One of the kind of interesting things about victory gardens, they started during World War One because they had to get plenty of food for people to eat during the war,” Coggin Heeringa, Program Director and Naturalist at Crossroads at Big Creek explained.

This Victory Garden is starting under different circumstances.

The Heritage Garden at Crossroads is tended to annually by volunteers.

“This year with Covid we kind of lost our volunteers,” Heeringa said, ” and so were we just going to let the garden go fallow?”

To keep the garden growing, they decided to take a leaf from the history books.

“With the Covid issue, the time was right to sort of do a victory garden,” Nancy Goldberg, Master Gardener and Coordinator of Heritage Garden said. “It was in keeping with what we’ve done in the past in this country and it’s also something where it’s like, what can you do to help?”

They’ve taken the plot of land and planted vegetables

“We’ll have a bumper crop, hopefully,” Goldber said, “of tomatoes and peppers and beans and peas and cucumbers.”

All vegetables grown in the VictoryGarden will be donated to local food pantries.

“We have two in Sturgeon Bay, and so we split the produce between the two,” Goldberg explained.

It’s early yet in the season, so the garden is just getting going, but the two gardeners hope their Victory Garden can help inspire others.

“It’s just a wonderful hobby,” Herringa said, “and I think it’ll be good for people to be outside and eating healthy food, this year especially.”

Goldberg added, “There’s nothing more satisfying than cutting your own tomato and having it in your salad, so I think that hopefully the trend will continue long after Covid is gone.”

Crossroads at Big Creek is holding their annual trail run virtually this year, but at a distance.



Participants can sign up online and run a 5k 2k or 10k on their own, and then pick up a bandana and a shrub as a prize.

Registration closes June 10th and all proceeds will benefit Crossroads at Big Creek.

Click here for more information.