DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With just two days until the Back to School Bash for Tank and Fort Howard Elementary School Students, local volunteers helped fill nearly 450 backpacks with supplies.

Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church and volunteers met up at Keller Williams Realty in the City of De Pere to help out and sort supplies based on grade level.

“This had been a dream of mine for a couple of years but was never able to get it together and the opportunity came to me to work with Samaritan’s Heart Church in helping out that community, “explained Nikki Neville, the Mission Coordinator.

Almost every student at Tank and Fort Howard Elementary School are receiving a backpack full of supplies to help ease the pain of inflation on families.

Most supplies were donated through local businesses around the community and by several residents who were looking to help out.

“This is just piece by piece, people stepping up and helping provide for these kids,” added Neville. “There’s been so many of them that you could never mention everyone individually.”

Volunteers will be helping fill backpacks by grade and gender as well as labeling accordingly on Thursday before the big event on Saturday.