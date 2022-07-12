OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Seven-year-old Milo Cruz is on a mission to make the world a cleaner place.

“I’d rather him do that than play video games,” said his mom Michelle Cruz.

Until recently, Michelle and Milo would go on walks and pick up litter that they saw by hand. They’d either stuff the litter in their pockets until they found a garbage can or sling a plastic bag over their shoulders to hold the trash.

They have been doing this for about a year.

“Because it’s good for the earth to pick up the trash,” said Milo.

Needing a more efficient way to clean up the trash, Michelle took to a local Oshkosh Facebook group to ask if anybody would be willing to sell her a cheap wagon. Luckily, Steve Ahrens who is the Franchise Owner for Firehouse Subs in Oshkosh saw the post and offered to help.

“It’s a really good feeling knowing that he is doing something positive for the community,” said Ahrens.

Ahrens bought a brand-new, custom-made wagon for Milo. He also got him a bucket to collect trash in and some of Michelle’s friends got Milo some trash pickers. He also got gloves and a bright construction vest.

Michelle said that Milo was ecstatic when he saw his new wagon for the first time. He can now collect trash and put it in a bucket that rests on the wagon, making the litter-picking-up process much more efficient.

On Sunday, Milo presented Ahrens with a framed picture of him with his wagon. A thank you for the kind gesture that brought his litter-picking efforts to the next level.

Michelle says Milo started picking up litter all on his own and actually gets angry at people if he sees somebody littering.

Milo tells so Local 5 News that in addition to wanting to save the earth he wants to be an astronaut and a Youtube star when he grows up.