(WFRV) – A man who helped pull a woman out from her car that was upside down in about two feet of water was given an award by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, back on Dec. 22 around 3:10 p.m., a woman was driving on USH 10 near Morgan Drive. She was driving in the fast lane when a tractor-trailer reportedly made an ‘abrupt’ lane change into her lane.

The woman swerved to avoid a crash but she then overcorrected steering which ended up causing her vehicle to spin out, and then overturn onto its roof. The vehicle came to a rest in the median in about two feet of water.

Leonard Borgen saw the crash and reportedly entered the median to help the woman. He was able to open the passenger door and get the woman from the vehicle.

Officials say that if he did not stop to help her, she would have certainly drowned.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office provided Borgen with a Medal for Gallantry Lifesaving award.

Photo courtesy of Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.