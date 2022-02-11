GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Ken Jensen owns Keith’s Vacuum Center off Broadway in downtown Green Bay.

“I just turned 48,” Jensen says laughing, “Oh wait, no, wait a second, it’s 84. I get those numbers reversed.”

His shop has been here since 1962.

“I come from a family of 14 kids, so I’m used to working very hard.”

We should mention, he also really loves vacuums. “If you want plastic, it’s going to be cheaper, but if you want quality,” he says as he points to a Kirby, which has withstood the test of time and is now being sold for nearly $2,000.

Jensen said he learned quickly the value of hard work.

“You get out of it exactly what you put into it. There’s no miracles, there’s no shortcuts,” he told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

He also lets his faith guide him.

“When you’re giving your sales pitch to people, just remember, Jesus hears you. But if you don’t lie, you don’t have to remember what you said.”

His faith is also what led him to do a lot more than just sell vacuums. He also collects leftover food for those in need.

“I took 15 pizzas down to St. John’s this morning,” he said. “They love them for breakfast.”

After finding out a local pizza joint was putting unsold pizzas in the trash, he knew he had to do something. They told him if he picked it up three times a week, he could get all the pizza he could handle.

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays he loads up his white van with pizza, bread, and other donated food.

“We probably have 40 to 70 people that stop in here two, to three times a week.”

He’s now been collecting that food for the last eight years. “It’s grown a lot faster than we thought.”

And now, others are donating a lot more than just something to eat.

“People drop off bags of clothing and other things that would probably go to St. Vincent De Paul or something like that.”

A demand he knows is great since he sees it first-hand. “There are weeks that every stitch of food that goes in here is gone.”

Keeping his promise to help out everyone, no matter what.

“I enjoy what I’m doing. I enjoy talking to people. And that’s the long and short of it.”

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP OR DONATE

Jensen says he is always open to receiving donations, whether it be food or clothing. He says, while he loves to be able to help furnish homes for people who might need some help, he doesn’t have the space to store furniture at his repair shop.

His store is located at 307 S. Broadway, in Green Bay. His phone number is 920-437-0211. He is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to noon. He is closed on Sundays.

