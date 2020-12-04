Weyauwega sets up the light show of all light shows for the holiday and the hungry

WEYAUWEGA, Wisc., (WFRV) – Santa will have no problem finding Weyauwega, Wisconsin this year.

The folks have outdone themselves along Main Street with a spectacular light display that is set to music.

20 buildings and private businesses worked with the Weyauwega Police to help set up the display.

At last count, they had some 80,000 LED lights.

They’re also taking donations for their annual “Handcuff Hunger” fundraiser along with the Waupaca Sheriff’s Office.

The display is up and running along Main Street now through January 3rd.