What I’m Supposed to Do: Local artist brightens downtown De Pere with murals

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Andrew Linskens‘ window on the world is a little bit different.

He explained to Local 5 how he decided to paint an elephant on the corner of a building in downtown De Pere.

Elephant mural by Andrew Linskens in Downtown De Pere.

“I looked at it and I saw an elephant right away,” he said. “The downspout being the trunk, and I thought it would be a clever little thing so when it rains, water would come out of the trunk.”

This is just one of the many murals he’s been commissioned to paint in downtown De Pere.

“So, like in a gallery setting, like in a white wall gallery, which we do not have a lot of here, something happens when you walk into that space where the art is allowed to kind of be its own thing,” Linskens said. “This is similar to that, but it doesn’t have all of the restrictions a gallery would have.”

Linsken’s artwork can sometimes be seen on display in galleries.

But on the side of buildings, it reaches a much broader audience.

“Anybody can walk by,” Linskens explained. “People often walk by and start conversations with you when you’re making it kind of thing. It’s just a different medium that reaches a large audience, and I was really drawn to it.”

There’s one city, in particular, he’s been drawn to create in: “De Pere has definitely been the place that I’ve been given the most opportunity,” Linskens said.

He’s worked with Definitely De Pere to create several murals in the city’s downtown.

“It’s just a really nice way to add some vibrancy and color to maybe some areas that might otherwise be a little neglected,” Executive Director Tina Quigley said. “I think that’s what the beauty of a mural is, is that it’s often something completely unexpected.”

Unexpected is a good word to explain the nature of Linskins’ designs.

“You know, for me, it’s completely intuitive,” he said. “I start with a basic idea and then I kind of let it turn into what it wants to.”

His process allows the art to take on a life of its own.

“At a certain point, I don’t feel like I have any ownership of it at all,” Linskins said. “As an artist, I feel more like, like it’s channeling through me a little bit, and with the limited skills that I have, I try to emulate that the best that I can.”

The best he can, to bring new life to old alleyways

“I feel obligated to kind of channel everything that I’ve experienced to do the best that I can to portray that. I watching people enjoy it if that makes sense,” Linskins said.