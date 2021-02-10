Winter fun-draisers, Door Co. Habitat for Humanity raising money with food and virtual Bingo

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Door County Habitat for Humanity is working to fight the winter blues with three fundraisers.

According to a release, organizers are currently selling the World’s Finest Chocolate brand candy bars in the ReStore on 14th Avenue in Sturgeon Bay. The chocolate bars will also be available for sale at locations throughout Door County soon.

Habitat for Humanity will also be hosting a virtual Build Bingo event via Zoom on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Organizers say cards are currently for sale at the ReStore and can also be mailed anywhere in the United States.

If you want to purchase cards by phone and arrange for them to be mailed, you can call the ReStore at 920-743-2869, extension 104.

However, mailed cards must be purchased by Feb. 16 to ensure delivery in time for the event.

Each ticket costs $5 and is automatically entered into the raffle for the grand prize of a new Roku television.

Another event coming up is the Drive-thru Booyah sale in partnership with the Belgian Heritage Center, Thrivent, and the Door County Medical Center on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Volunteers with the Belgian Heritage Center will be making their famous Booyah, with Door County Habitat for Humanity volunteers selling from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or as long as supplies last.

Prices for Booyah are as follows:

quart for $8.00

half gallon for $15.00

gallon for $30

The sale will be at the Door County Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and you are asked to follow the signs and stay in your car for the drive-up service. They will only be able to accept cash and check.

Organizers say all proceeds from these fundraisers will go to support Door County Habitat for Humanity’s mission of helping others to achieve decent and affordable home ownership.

Door County Habitat for Humanity’s goal for 2021 is to build two homes, which requires additional fundraising and more volunteers.

To sign up to volunteer or to get more information, please call Megan at 920-743-2869 extension 101 or email admin@doorhabitat.org.