Wisconsin father breaks 3-decade-old push-up record at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WFRV) – For the past 358 days, there has been rarely anything that has stayed the same, Nate Carroll doing push-ups might be the exception.

Carroll started the journey of trying to set a new world record for the most push-ups done in a year on June 13, 2020. 358 days later, Carroll completed his 1,500,231st push-up on the 50-yard line of MetLife Stadium in New York.

The quest to break the record was dedicated to America’s first responders and Carroll partnered with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help raise money for the Fallen First Responder Program.

Why was Carroll in New Jersey to break the record? He completed the record-breaking push-up during half-time of the 48th Annual Fun City Bowl, which is an annual game between the FDNY and NYPD football teams. The Fun City Bowl was played on June 6.

The event is hosted by the First Responders Children’s Foundation, an organization that gives college scholarships to children of first responders killed or injured in the line of duty.

Carroll said it was awesome to be cheered by first responders.

“It was awesome to be on the field, to be cheered on by so many first responders,” says Carroll.

While Carroll has set a new world record, he is not done yet. His 12-month period ends on June 13 and he plans to add to his total. Carroll says he will make sure the final total features the numbers ‘911’ to honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Carroll is working with the Guinness Book of World Records and the Record Holders Republic Registry of Official World Records to his record verified. The previous record was set in 1989.

Carroll is a resident of Winneconne and is a father of three.

More information regarding Carroll’s challenge can be found online.