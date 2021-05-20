Wisconsin students gift newly-painted tractor to retiring teacher

(WFRV) – A retiring agriculture teacher received a special gift from Cochrane-Fountain City students, that will help her ‘ride’ off into the sunset.

Cochrane-Fountain City Future Farmers of America students wanted to do something special for an educator who has done so much for them. They came up with the idea to gift a tractor to their retiring teacher, and they even gave it a fresh coat of paint.

Agriculture teacher Chris Jumbeck taught for 33 years, and now has a one-of-a-kind gift from the students she taught.

Cochrane-Fountain City School District is in Buffalo County, right near the border of Minnesota. Green Bay is about four hours east of the school district.