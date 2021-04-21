GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

WPS honors volunteers of Northeast Wisconsin with bridge lighting and awards ceremony

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WFRV) – The pandemic has shown how volunteer organizations can keep the fabric of a community strong.

Wisconsin Public Service or WPS is honoring those dedicated folks and organizations with the 33rd annual “Volunteer Awards” on April 22.

On the eve of the awards presentation, the Ray Nitschke and Walnut Street Bridges were lit up in red, the power company’s color and a reminder to us all about the goodness in the hearts of the volunteers who make our community a better place.

Local 5 News anchors Tom Zalaski and Michele McCormack serve as emcees for the awards presentation, which is virtual because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The public is invited to attend the virtual ceremony.

It is first and foremost a celebration of some of our community’s best and most devoted volunteers and features truly inspirational stories that highlight the powerful things people can accomplish when they give of their time, talent, and energy.

This year, 94 nominations were received, which celebrates over 1,100 volunteers in our community!

The 2021 Virtual WPS Volunteer Awards online premiere on April 22 at 8:00 a.m.

You can register here to watch them live.

