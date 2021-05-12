Xavier High School student wins ‘Student of the Year’, raises over $92k for cancer research

(WFRV) – The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced the local 2021 Students of the Year winner, as nine high school students raised over $346,000.

Xavier High School Student, Kenny Power, and his aptly named team ‘Powerhouse’ raised the most funds and earned the title of ‘Student of the Year.’ Power raised over $92,000 and was fueled by his friend who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It is just heart-wrenching to see what kids and people like him have to go through to get through cancer, and so that kind of fueled my fire. I really wanted to help people like him and help LLS with medical research,” says Power.

Power was not the only local high school student who raised a substantial amount of money. Appleton East student Ian Ridlehoover raised over $50,000. Ridlehoover wanted to thank all of those that donated and said it was a great experience.

“Thank you, for your generous support for my campaign. I’d say it was a great experience, it was a lot of work and a lot of time put in,” says Ridlehoover.

Ridlehoover will also follow through on a promise he made to those who donated. He will swim across Lake Winnebago but will wait until June to fulfill the promise.

“Congratulations to Kenny and all our candidates, supporters and volunteers who helped to make

Students of the Year a huge success,” says Liz Klug, LLS Upper Plains Region Executive Director.

Officials say, this year, the students raised money in honor of a 16-year-old leukemia survivor, Lana who lives in Green Bay.

Students of the Year is a seven-week philanthropic leadership development program during which students foster professional skills such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and project management in order to raise funds for LLS, the world’s largest nonprofit fighting blood cancer.