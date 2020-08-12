Youth Award Winner – Jacob Kulis, On Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Wisconsin Public Service Volunteer Awards Breakfast will be held virtually this year on Thursday, August 20.

The Volunteer Center of Brown County is proud to honor the volunteers who selflessly give their time and talents to help improve the community.

To watch the event, register online at volunteergb.org.

Meet Jacob Kulis:

Utilizing EBT benefits at the Farmer’s Market on Broadway helps to ensure that all of our neighbors have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown produce. In order to get the necessary EBT tokens that folks can use at farmer’s market vendors, they must first make a stop at the EBT tent. That’s where they will also find the smiling face and warm presence of Jacob Kulis, our 2020 Youth Volunteer of the Year.

Each week of the 2019 market season, Jacob faithfully arrived early to help On Broadway staff with setup and help manage the volunteers in the EBT tent. He took the time to learn the ins and outs of both the EBT program and the market itself – confidently serving customers, solving problems, and answering any and all questions that arose. And each week, he stayed after his official duties were done to assist with cleanup.

As a student in UW-Green Bay’s Urban Design program, Jacob is also currently collaborating with a faculty member to update the Design Master Plan for the Broadway District. Undoubtedly, he will continue to use his education, skills, and dedication to improve our community. Congratulations, Jacob!