Youth Go turns grant into community food basket sharing program

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, Youth Go in Neenah started providing “Food Sharing” Baskets to our Youth Go Families on March 26.

As of early May, the organization has given out a total of 227 baskets to help feed 1,086 people.

For the past three weeks, they’ve also been able to increase the level of support they had been providing and are now including hygiene products and activity kits.

“Instead of focusing on oh no we have to be closed,” says Executive Director Kelly Hicks, “it was more like what can we do? How can we still connect with our kids and what can we still do for our families.”

The youth drop-in center in Neenah, which serves Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago counties, continues to provide and enhance virtual programming by adding activity kits so its youth participants can connect, chat and create while at home, and support their parents and guardians by providing food and personal essentials.

For more information: http://youthgo.org/