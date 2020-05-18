Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Youth Go turns grant into community food basket sharing program

Positively Wisconsin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEENAH, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Thanks to a $5,000 grant from the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, Youth Go in Neenah started providing “Food Sharing” Baskets to our Youth Go Families on March 26.

As of early May, the organization has given out a total of 227 baskets to help feed 1,086 people.

For the past three weeks, they’ve also been able to increase the level of support they had been providing and are now including hygiene products and activity kits.

“Instead of focusing on oh no we have to be closed,” says Executive Director Kelly Hicks, “it was more like what can we do? How can we still connect with our kids and what can we still do for our families.”

The youth drop-in center in Neenah, which serves Outagamie, Calumet and Winnebago counties, continues to provide and enhance virtual programming by adding activity kits so its youth participants can connect, chat and create while at home, and support their parents and guardians by providing food and personal essentials.

For more information: http://youthgo.org/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More