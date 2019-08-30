Proko Wall Funeral Home hosting recognition ceremony for veterans, police and first responders

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Our veterans, police and first responders have done a lot in our community and throughout the country to keep us safe. Proko Wall Funeral Home will be recognizing their sacrifices with a ceremony on Saturday, September 7th at Josten Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peggy George stopped by Local 5 This Morning to talk about why the funeral home is hosting this event, and the importance of thanking those who have given back so much.

Registration is required ahead of time. Click here to sign yourself up!