Property values up in Appleton, does not mean property taxes will rise

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Officials recently completed a city-wide reassessment of property, as required by the state every 4-5 years. Since the last city-wide assessment in 2014, home values have increased by 20% on average.

On Local 5 This Morning, Mayor Tim Hanna said that residents will soon be receiving a notice that the assessed value of their property has gone up.

Hanna wants the public to know that just because property values have risen, that doesn’t necessarily mean property taxes will go up.

“A lot of times when people get that notice they think, ‘oh my gosh, the city needs more money so they’re raising the value of my house,’ – that’s not it at all,” Hanna said. “What we want is that everybody pays their fair share, so everybody needs to be assessed the same – that’s in the state constitution. Just because values go up, does not mean that taxes go up. Taxes are controlled also by the state, in terms of how much we can levy. It’s a mathematical formula. When values go up and spending stays about the same, the [tax] rate drops.”

“Be happy that real estate values are going up, that’s an asset for people who own the property,” Hanna added. “Spending is very controlled and we’re looking at a budget increase next year of about 1%.”

Based on their assessment, the total value of the city increased 15%, meaning that homeowners with an increased value of 15% will likely see a tax increase in December.

The city is also holding a special election on September 10th for the open council seats in districts 6 and 15. Only residents in those districts will be able to vote. To see if you are in either of those districts, click here.

