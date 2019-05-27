Rain for Memorial Day

From Storm Team 5…

Your Memorial Day forecast turns wet. FOR THE MORNING: expect cloudy skies, along with a chance for light rain or sprinkles during the mid to late morning. FOR THE AFTERNOON: Scattered showers will bring a steady rainfall through the area. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s. Winds will also be breezy out of the northeast from 10 to 20 miles per hour.

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY has been issued for the near shore water of the Bay of Green Bay and Lake Michigan as 4 to 6 foot waves will be possible with the winds. A BEACH HAZARD STATEMENT has been included as waters will be turbulent, and dangerous rip currents can occur.

Tonight, expect scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder to the south. Winds will stay breezy, and temperatures will fall to 48 degrees overnight.

Tomorrow, any rain chances will clear out early. Tuesday will feature plenty of clouds and gusty winds. Highs will be around 62 degrees.

A few more showers will come about for Wednesday. Temperatures will warm up slightly as we get close to seasonal normals in the upper 60s.

Thursday, there is a chance for an isolated shower. Temperatures will stay at 68 degrees.

Friday is the pick day of the week! We’ll have some rays of sunshine around, and a wind shift out of the southwest brings highs to the low to mid 70s.

The first day of June on Saturday throws more showers and thunderstorms our way. Temperatures will top out around 74 degrees.