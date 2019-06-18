Rain, some thunder Tuesday

From Storm Team 5…

Clouds increasing for Tuesday as a cold front slides through the state, and those clouds will squeeze out some showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. The rainy window will be from this morning until the early evening. Temperatures will start out in the 50s – and increase into mid 70s for highs.

Rain totals will end up on the lower end with most of the area picking up only a few tenths of an inch.

Tonight, outside of a stray evening shower skies will generally be partly cloudy. Lows will drop to about 55 degrees.

Dry weather returns again tomorrow. We’ll still have clouds around – but there could be a little emerging sunshine especially in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be cooler behind this front as highs make it to around 68 degrees.

Thursday will be a nice day. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds and a high of 73 degrees.

More clouds return for Friday on the FIRST OFFICIAL DAY OF SUMMER. High temperatures will top out at 75 degrees. Later in the day, there will be more rain chances on the way.

Saturday and Sunday will be pretty similar. Each day will feature the chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will be mild again in the upper 70s – and with increasing dew points it may feel a little humid.