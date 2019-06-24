Registration open for 19th annual Titletown Bike Tour

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) You can sign up right now to pedal for a purpose at the 19th Annual Titletown Bike Tour!

The race offers six different route options – everything from a 15K, all the way up to 100 miles. It begins and ends at United Healthcare in Howard.

There are themed stops along the way with food to help fuel your ride. After the race you can enjoy more food, music and raffle prizes!

If you register between now and June 30th, you’ll be entered to win a Cannondale Bike! Click here to register.

Proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Family Foundation. Executive Director Diane Gaywont said it’s the organization’s largest fundraiser on Local 5 This Morning. She talked more about the fun-filled event with Kurt Schwiesow with Pete’s Garage, and what it’s like to be involved with an event that helps support a great local cause.