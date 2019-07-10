Renovation project at the Neville Public Museum is hitting high gear

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A major renovation project at the Neville Public Museum is about to hit high gear. Kris Schuller reports demolition work will soon recreate the museum’s core gallery.



After two months of preparation the last artifact in the Neville’s core gallery is prepped for storage by museum supporters. As this facility hits high gear in a year long $3 million renovation project.

“This really and truly is the people’s collection and we want to make the people’s collection publicly accessible,” said Neville Public Museum Director Beth Lemke.



For the last two months staff in this facility, which opened in 1983, have been removing over 2,000 artifacts from its core gallery and preparing 8,000 square feet of space for a much deserved upgrade.



“We want this space to be representative of the community we serve. 36 years ago our community was just different. It changes, and we want to be able to change and be flexible with time going forward,” Lemke said.

To accomplish that goal the renovation will bring new display cases, lighting, technology, flooring and more, giving staff the best opportunities to showcase the museum’s many artifacts.



“We’re going to have a conflict section, a home culture section and home industry section,” Lemke said.



Work being funded with $1 million from Brown County.



“As with any type of asset you have to have the ability to reinvest,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.



The balance through a capital fundraising campaign by the museum’s foundation.



“The new gallery will improve the quality of life in the entire region,” said Terri Trantow with the Neville Public Museum Foundation.



And come summer of next year this space will reopen to again share the story of Northeast Wisconsin.



“It’s ready for a much needed upgrade,” Lemke said.



If you’d like to donate to the renovation project follow this link with more information.

