REPORTS: Tom Brady retires after 22 seasons in the NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field following a loss during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, citing unidentified sources. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

TAMPA BAY, Fl (WFRV) – According to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, Bucs quarterback and former longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is hanging up the cleats after 22 seasons in the National Football League.

Tweets from TB 12 Sports, which is founded by Brady, as well as former teammates, have flooded social media apps celebrating his long standing career.

In his career, Brady won 7 Super Bowl rings, was the Super Bowl MVP 5 times and was the league MVP 3 times.

Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, and won six Super Bowl rings with the team. He won his 7th his first year at the helm with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.