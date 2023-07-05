GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed the state budget, but not before making over 50 changes.

In a ceremony in Madison, Evers signed the two-year spending plan. He then traveled to Green Bay to highlight different aspects of the budget and explain why he had vetoed certain items.

When the Republican-controlled legislature presented Evers with the budget, the governor had the option to accept it as written, veto parts of it, or veto the entire document.

“Vetoing this entire budget would have meant abandoning priorities I’ve spent four years advocating for,” said Evers.

On his stop in Green Bay, Evers highlighted several parts of the budget including a bipartisan agreement that created historic investments in local municipalities through shared revenue. He also highlighted increased funding for K-12 schools as a win for Wisconsin although he noted the amount allocated to education in the final budget wasn’t as large as he had originally proposed.

“Any increase in spending authority for public schools is better than none, especially given that past budgets failed to provide that investment,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly in a statement. “I am thankful that elected leaders in Wisconsin have recognized the need to better support our public schools.

The budget also gives all state employees a six percent pay raise and allocates $125 million to address PFAS contamination statewide.

Several budget items are Northeast Wisconsin specific including money for the southern bridge project over the Fox River, repairs to the Ray Nitschke bridge in Green Bay, expanded youth apprenticeship programs, and preserving the Potawatomi State Park observation tower in Door County.

“The tower carries historic significance as the first purpose-built recreational observation tower constructed in a Wisconsin State Park, State Forest, or State Recreational Area,” said republican state senator Andre Jacque said. “I’m happy the governor agreed with us and moved beyond his administration’s past efforts that would have essentially torn down this beloved and historic structure.”

The budget also includes funding for the Appleton International Airport terminal expansion project.

Evers also explained the reasoning behind some of the vetoes he had made including one that directs $15 million in fiscal year 2023-24 at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to be used for grants to child care providers rather than loans.

He also announced that he will retain almost 200 diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) jobs at University of Wisconsin-System schools. Republicans had cut $32 million of funding to the University of Wisconsin-System schools in their budget proposal because they said this money was being used for DEI departments at the university.

“Republicans in the legislature might be perfectly okay with abdicating the duty we share, I’m not,” said Evers. “My focus is the people in the state who’ve I’ve pledged to always try to do the right thing for. We began this biannual budget process with historic opportunity and when this happens we have historic responsibility.”

Republican senator Eric Wimberger attended Governor Evers’ press conference in Green Bay and had this to say about the budget.

“It’s a good fiscally responsibility budget, I’m glad that there was an ability for the governor to agree with nearly everything that we came up with,” he said. Wimberger said that the two parties have philosophical differences that reflect in their priorities in the budget, but that he was pleasantly surprised by how much they could agree on.

Local Five News spoke with several republican legislators on Wednesday afternoon and two of the governor’s vetoes stuck out as the ones that made them the most upset.

The first was one was a cut that reduced the Republican-authored income tax cut from $3.5 billion dollars to $175 million. The tax cuts are now for the lowest two tax brackets in Wisconsin, so households earning less than $36,840 per year and individuals who make less than $27,630 per year. Evers said the Republicans plan benefited the state’s wealthiest people over the middle class while Republicans said Evers vetoes means the tax cuts don’t even apply to middle-class earners anymore.

“When you make the budget completely on the tax from billionaires, you make the state reliant on the billionaires and if they threaten to leave then you have big budget problems,” said Wimberger.

Republicans who spoke to Local Five News also said they were upset with a veto Evers made that will increase per pupil funding at public schools for the next 400 years. Republicans and Evers had struck a deal to do this for the next two years, but the governor changed the numbers on budget to extend the funding for the much longer period of time.

Republicans said this will increase people’s property taxes for years to come and erases promises made through months of careful negotiations between themselves and Evers.

“For him to violate our trust and our agreement with him, it’s going to have long-term damage for our ability to work with him moving forward,” said state representative David Steffen. “I think bipartisanship with this governor is now dead. The cuts that he made were absolutely inexplicable.”

Representative Steffen said he’d rate the budget a five out of 10. Several of his republican colleagues were also very critical of what Evers did with the budget.

“The Governor had a chance to sign the largest tax cut in Wisconsin’s history and provide a tax cut for every taxpayer in the state but instead, he chose to keep more than $2.7 billion in Madison rather than in the pockets of hardworking families,” said Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu.

‘Even as I’m glad that the legislature joined me in making critical investments in several key areas, the fact remains this budget remains imperfect and incomplete,” said Evers.

The budget also reflected some of Oneida Nation’s priorities including funding for a voluntary post-conviction program for adults that will provide various court, substance abuse treatment and community-based supports, money for their bird-monitoring program, and funding for their National Estuarine Research Reserve System among other programs.

“I wish to extend our appreciation to Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, Senator Rob Cowles (R-Green Bay), Representative Joy Goeben, and Representative John Macco, for authoring and advocating on state budget provisions that represented Oneida Nation priorities,” said a spokeswoman for Oneida Nation. “And, a special thank you to Senator Eric Wimberger who, as a committee member, helped support and shepherd the proposals through the budget committee process.”